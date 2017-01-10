‘Extreme Makeover’ Debt Edition! Family Featured On TV Show Files For Bankruptcy

William and India Dickinson received the house of their dreams on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that they haven’t been able to keep up with their new abode!

William, 43, filed a chapter 13 bankruptcy petition in October 2016 after attending credit counseling. He claimed he owed 1-49 creditors anywhere from $100,0001 to $500,000 — the same amount he had in assets.

He only had $5 in cash, $287.29 in a checking account and $15.26 in a joint savings account at the time of filing.

William still received money from the military as well, but listed that he now works as a tech advisor.

He claimed in the explosive filing that he only makes $5,056.87 per month, while his expenses are $3,870.51.

The case is still open, and the Dickson family’s episode aired in May 2011.

Ty Pennington remodeled their Beaufort, S.C. home while Dickinson was in combat overseas to fix their daughter Sophia’s chronic illness from the mold they discovered.

