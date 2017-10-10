Love Triangle! Emma Roberts In The Middle of Rachel & Hayden’s Split

Rachel Bilson called it quits with Hayden Christensen because of his “inappropriate relationship” with Emma Roberts, according to a new report!
Bilson, The OC star, believed that her baby daddy was involved in an “inappropriate relationship,” with Roberts.
According to a bombshell report on The Blast, Bilson found text messages between Roberts and Christensen and she promptly broke up with him.
Bilson and Christensen have a daughter, Briar Rose, who was born in 2014. They had been together since 2007.
Roberts and Christensen filmed the movie Little Italy together where they played a couple in a romantic relationship.
