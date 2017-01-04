Eileen Davidson SLAMS Forgetful Dorit Kemsley Over Reunion Grief Scandal

Dorit Kemsley may be the newbie on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she’s not afraid a little confrontation.

First, she butted heads with no-nonsense Erika Girardi over (gasp) not wearing underwear under a short dress and now she’s in Eileen Davidson face over drama that happened last season.

So here’s what happened: Dorit and her husband PK were passing judgment on how Eileen and Lisa Rinna handled the death of their respective parents and how that emotional trauma may have affected their relationships with Lisa Vanderpump. Yet, they weren’t involved at all last season.

Eileen chose not to let anyone know about her mother passing away right before the season six reunion because she wanted to grieve in her own way.

“It’s odd to me,” explained Rinna. He believes LVP has caught the ear of PK and “filled him in on” her version of events. Obviously, tainting his perspective.

When Rinna lets Eileen know that the topic came up, a blunt Eileen immediately has to confront Dorit. She doesn’t understand why they have an opinion.

“It absolutely seems like PK and Dorit are trying to rewrite a history that they had absolutely no part of,” the soap star confesses.

Meanwhile, Dorit can’t recall details of the conversation because, of course, she hosts many events and speaks to many people.

Fast-forward to Eileen, Dorit, and Erika all gathering at Camille Grammer‘s gorgeous new Malibu house for a lunch.

Dorit can’t help but bring up her conversation with Eileen about the dinner party comments.

Eileen wants this topic buried. “It seems to me like Dorit is trying to make me a problem, when I’m not trying to be a problem at all,” she says.

Eileen points out Dorit wasn’t there and shouldn’t speak on topics she knows not of meanwhile Erika sticks up for Eileen and her personal choices.

