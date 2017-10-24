‘DWTS’ Fakery: Vanessa Lachey ‘Staged’ Wardrobe Malfunction!

Dancing With the Stars diva Vanessa Lachey will clearly do anything it takes to bring home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy – even if it means losing her clothes!

During last night’s performance, the 36-year-old mother of three’s dress appeared to accidentally rip off during her quickstep routine with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy. But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it may not have been an accident after all.

According to a source backstage, “Vanessa’s dance last night was flawless, but her skirt ripping off was totally staged!”

“She is so thirsty to win now that she is willing to do anything to stay on air.

She isn’t stupid. Before Vanessa was a celebrity in her own right, she was an entertainment new reporter, so she definitely knows how to make headlines.”

“Vanessa is loving the attention she is getting right now,” the insider added to Radar.

Sadly, Vanessa’s hunky hubby Nick Lachey, 43, was eliminated last night, which also means the end of the road for partner Peta Murgatroyd, 31 – the wife of Vanessa’s pro Chmerkovskiy, 37.

As fans know, Chmerkovskiy skipped the show on October 2 after an alleged blowout fight with Vanessa over her diva antics.

But since the two reconciled, they have been on fire.

