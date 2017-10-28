The Duggars Don’t ‘Do The Halloween Thing’

While millions of children and their parents are celebrating Halloween this weekend — and up through the actual holiday this Tuesday — you probably won’t see the famed TV Duggar clan trick or treating.

As Romper has noted, parents Michelle and Jim Bob object to Halloween because the holiday’s 2000-year-old roots relate to magic, and the ultra-religious pair consider magic evil.

In a TLC blog post from 2011, Michelle mentioned that the family shunned Halloween but celebrated “the harvest,” writing, “While we do go to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, we don’t do the Halloween thing. From the beginning of our marriage we just kind of felt like we didn’t want to celebrate that holiday. But we enjoy the harvest celebration. Our church fellowship has had different celebrations through the years that we’ve been a part of, ones where the children can play games and receive candy and toys and do all kinds of fun things, like a cake walk.”

PHOTOS: Inside The Duggar Family’s House Of Horrors

According to Michelle, the church is a “safe environment” where you don’t have to worry about encountering the “things that go on during Halloween.”

The family known for its “side hug” chaste courting rules on the TV shows 19 Kids and Counting and spinoff Counting On isn’t about to be celebrating demons and goblins, even in fun!

In Growing Up Duggar, the book by Jill, Jinger, Jessa, and Jana, in which the girls revealed their views on abortion and other topics, they recalled passing out leaflets door to door their father Jim Bob’s Arkansas House of Representatives campaign. It happened to be on October 31, Halloween, and, “People were offering us candy and telling us they loved our dresses,” but they didn’t know why!

PHOTOS: Meet The Duggars! The Juiciest Secrets Of All 28 Family Members Exposed

Also in the book, the Duggar girls noted, relating to Halloween, “One specific thing that our parents have always been careful about is magic, which often shows up in children’s movies. As harmless as it may seem, it’s not a joke in God’s eyes. Magic, sorcery, witches, spell-casting and the like are all part of the demonic realm that God wants us to stay away from. No matter how ‘good’ a film containing magic may seem, God speaks seriously throughout the Bible; it is not something to be glorified or portrayed by any means as something fun or attractive.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.