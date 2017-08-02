Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Caught Cheating With Young Mistress

President Donald Trump has been rocked by a sleazy sex scandal after a top aide was caught cheating on his wife — with a hottie younger than his own daughters, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. After a lengthy investigation, Radar can expose Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, 68, as a tawdry adulterer — who wore his wedding ring while romping with his 33-year-old mistress in the bedroom he shares with his wife, Kathleen!

“President Trump has been focused on draining the swamp in Washington, D.C., and getting historic bills through Congress,” a White House insider said. “Meanwhile, one of his trusted advisers was bedding another woman behind his wife’s back, betraying her and his country!”

The seedy affair began in early 2014, and smutty details surfaced when text messages from Paul’s daughter were hacked and leaked on the “dark web” — an untraceable part of the internet.

In text messages seen by Radar, Andrea Manafort ranted: “He’s been taking THIS W***E on trips instead of my mom.

When my mom has literally been begging to spend time w [sic] my dad and he makes her feel guilty for making him feel bad for working.”

Andrea, 32, also sent angry texts to sister Jessica, 35, and other messages detailed how Manafort brazenly took his squeeze to the same spots he frequented with his wife, Kathleen, 64! “He has taken her on his playlist of places,” Andrea raged. “As in like the restaurant he celebrates my mom’s bday every year w her. The place they went on their honeymoon too. All their restaurants they go to when they go to Paris for decades.”

A source tells Radar, “The worst part was Paul would sleep with her in the master bedroom of the family home! He would leave his wedding ring on, too!”

During the affair, Manafort splashed out a fortune on his alleged mistress — whose identity is being withheld for privacy reasons — organizing private jets, multiple trips overseas and paying for a Manhattan love nest.

The couple also snuck off to Europe twice in 2014, and he rented her a summer house less than a mile from his family home in the Hamptons.

Paul — a key man in the government’s probe of Russian interference in the presidential election — even pulled strings to get his mistress a job.

Radar has also learned that after Manafort’s wife and daughters confronted him about the affair, he forked out $18,000 for just three days of emergency couples and family therapy. An insider said of Manafort, “Paul was willing to do anything, regardless of the stigma or cost. His family means everything to him, and this was a wake-up call.”

Despite the affair fizzling out in 2015, Paul was busted following his mistress on Twitter In April 2016. At the same time, he apparently subscribed to the newsfeed of a New York bondage and swingers’ club called Decadence.

“There are clearly skeletons in his closet, but Paul is happily married now,” a source said. “But when he was warned about the messages being leaked on the dark web, he went into damage control mode — yet foolishly reached out to his mistress again!”

