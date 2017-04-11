Clay Adler’s Heartbroken Dad Breaks Down Over MTV Star’s Sudden Suicide

Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County star Clay Alder committed suicide at only 27 years old – and his family is heartbroken over the sudden loss. Alder’s father exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how the family is handling the shocking death.

“The family is grieving and we are asking everyone to respect our privacy,” Frank Adler told Radar. “He’s deceased and that’s all I can say.”

Frank explained how a memorial has been done in his late son’s honor.

PHOTOS: Porn, Drugs & Suicide Attempts: Inside Chyna’s Tragic, Dark Past

“There was a paddle off at the beach for him,” he said.

Reports claim Adler went to the desert with friends to shoot on March 25. He allegedly shot himself in the head while firing.

He was taken to a hospital and passed away a day later on March 26. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system.

PHOTOS: Suicide, Divorce & Other Scandals! The Top 25 Secrets Of ‘DWTS’ Season 20 Stars REVEALED

Clay’s co-star Allison Stockton captioned a photo with her late friend, “At a loss for words and truly heartbroken. We love you so much Clay. I do hope you’re in this outfit when I see you again.”

MTV said in a statement, “We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Clay appeared on the MTV reality show from 2007 to 2008.

He was an aspiring actor, as he appeared in the movie The Fish Tank and the TV show Make It or Break It.

He told OC Register in 2007, “I’m hoping [the show] will kind of jump start it. I’m interested in the whole aspect, whether it be in front of the camera or behind.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.