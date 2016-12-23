Grandpa To The Rescue! Tom Hanks Is ‘Doing A Great Job’ Helping Son’s Love Child

Tom Hanks is standing by his troubled son Chet after he confessed to fathering a love child. In an exclusive video, the mother of Chet’s baby mama Tiffany Miles praises the actor for his role in the baby girl’s life.

“He’s doing a substantial job,” Miles’ mother Diane Owens told Radar. “He’s doing a great job with helping this child. I have no other comment than that.”

With reports claiming the baby girl was conceived during a drug-fueled one-night stand, Owens insisted the family “took care of it.”

“So we’re good with that,” she continued. “They have been more than great to us.”

Radar exclusively revealed first photos of Chet’s baby mama and daughter on an outing in Indio, California on December 13. The mother-daughter duo has been living with Owens.

The Sully actor’s troubled son confessed to fathering a child in an Instagram video earlier this month.

“I know I have not been that active on the gram lately because I have been figuring out my life, which is what we’re all doing,” he said. “I want to share something today… I have a daughter. I do have a daughter.”

Chet, 26, credited his daughter for helping overcome years of substance abuse issues.

“She’s the reason why I turned my life around and got sober,” he said. “I’ve been sober for over a year and a half from everything.”

As Radar readers know, Tom and wife Rita Wilson have been “doing everything they can to make sure they are a part of their new granddaughter’s life.”

“Chet will always be their baby,” a source told Radar. “And of course his daughter has met the entire family. Tom and Rita have worked hard to reestablish their bond with Chet, especially after learning that Chet had a daughter.”

