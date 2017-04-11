Saving Sheen: Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Reaches Out To Charlie

Charlie Sheen’s troubled ex-wife Brooke Mueller is on board with the Anger Management star’s medical detox, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Brooke is encouraging Charlie to get and stay sober,” an insider told Radar. “She herself recently went through another rehab, and is doing well.”

PHOTOS: Charlie Sheen Says He Used Drugs & Alcohol Heavily After HIV+ Diagnosis

The 39-year-old’s rehab stint followed a series of bizarre public meltdowns last year that included wandering barefoot around Salt Lake City, Utah, at 2 am with the former couple’s 7-year-old twins, Bob and Max, in tow.

The chaos presented a new peak in Mueller’s own headline-making history of instability, topping a 2011 post-divorce fall-off that led to the boys being placed in the custody Denise Richards — Sheen’s previous ex-wife!

PHOTOS: Banged Up! Charlie CAUGHT With Mysterious Bandages On His Wrist & Knee

Mueller regained custody in 2014 and left Los Angeles for Salt Lake City, Utah, with the hope of raising her kids away from Hollywood’s temptations.

And now, fresh from an extended rehab stint during which time her mother cared for the kids, Mueller’s again being treated in outpatient, and offering moral support to her ex.

Will Sheen finally make a comeback? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.