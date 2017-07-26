Charlie Accused Of Passing HIV To Gay Lover During Sex

Charlie Sheen could be facing some serious jail time, after allegations that he passed his HIV to a homosexual partner! RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that the man, whose identity is being withheld, has traced his infection to gay trysts with Sheen.

According to California law, it’s a felony for an HIV-positive person to engage in even consensual sex without a condom, if there’s intent to transmit the virus.

PHOTOS: Banged Up! Charlie CAUGHT With Mysterious Bandages On His Wrist & Knee

What’s more, if he is found guilty, Sheen, 51, could be facing up to eight years behind bars.

“Sheen could be on the hook for millions,” New York City attorney Peter Gleason told Radar. “You’re talking about pain and suffering, mental anguish and future medical costs.”

In a bombshell exclusive, Radar first revealed that the actor was infected with the virus in 2015.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.