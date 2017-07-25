Making The Move! Brooklyn Beckham Shopping For NYC Mansion – For Madison Beer?

Teenage star Brooklyn Beckham may be shopping for his own New York apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 18-year-old photographer, who is reportedly dating YouTube star Madison Beer is straying away from his L.A. family pad and searching for his own little piece of heaven in the Big Apple.

“He’s searching for a space of his own in New York. He’s planning on moving there next month to pursue his photography career, among other things,” said a source.

The star, who was previously in a serious relationship wit actress Chloe Moretz, is hoping “to pursue his relationship with Madison.”

While David and Victoria Beckham‘s oldest son may be making the move to stay closer to his new model girlfriend, the famous teen will also be attending NY’s Parsons School of Design.

According to a source, Brooklyn, who recently released his photography book “What I See” is “looking to take a bite [out] of the Big Apple.”

As Radar readers know, Brooklyn’s new flame, Madison Beer was famously discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012. He then stared in her first music video Melodies, claiming she was going to be a star.

Music runs in the Beckham family, as Cruz is currently in L.A. working on a follow-up album to his Christmas single.

The 12-year-old son of Victoria “Posh Spice” has reportedly “recorded some covers, including [one of] Mumford & Sons, and is working on writing original material with Stephen Puth, brother of Charlie Puth. Charlie will come for a few sessions to accompany on piano,” according to a source.

