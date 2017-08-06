British Model Chloe Ayling Reveals Her Horror Dark Web Sex Slave Kidnap Ordeal – Details

British model, Chloe Ayling, has revealed her horror kidnap ordeal.

The 20-year-old was abducted as part of the Dark Web sex slave gang.

Stunning model Ayling revealed how she woke up shackled inside a bag with tape over her mouth.

Online criminal group, known as Black Death, lured her to an abandoned shop near Milan’s Central Station promising a photo-shoot.

But this was just a ruse and she was bound and shoved into the trunk of a car before being driven 120 miles to a farmhouse in Turin where she was kept for six days. The model was released by the cyber gang after they discovered that she was in fact the mother of a two-year-old son.

Ayling said in a statement following her release: “A person wearing black gloves came from behind and put one hand on my neck and one on my mouth to stop me from screaming.

“A second person wearing a black balaclava gave me an injection in my right forearm. I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I am wearing now.

“I realized I was in the boot of a car with my wrists and ankles handcuffed, adhesive tape on my mouth. I was inside a bag and was only able to breathe through a small hole.”

After her ordeal she was flown back to Great Britain where she returned to her her three-bedroom terraced home in Coulsdon, South London.

Speaking on her doorstep she told reporters: “I’ve been through a terrifying experience. I’ve feared for my life, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour.”

Police are still investigating the shocking case.

