Tragic Murder: Late ‘Bridalplasty’ Star To Undergo Autopsy Before Burial

Lisa Marie Naegle‘s body and suspected killer have been found, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that her cause of death remains a mystery.

A Los Angeles County coroner confirmed to Radar exclusively that a cause of death will not be determined until after the holidays, as the Bridalplasty star is set to undergo an autopsy.

“She has to first be transported to our facility,” the coroner confirmed. “Right now the wait time is between two and three weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department is closing their case against the suspected murderer, Jackie Jerome Rogers.

“There is no update since last night,” the LAPD told Radar. “The suspect was arrested and booked for murder. The body was recovered and it’s up to the coroner to determine the cause of death. We will be filing the case to the District Attorney for consideration.”

It is unknown when the filing will be complete.

As Radar previously reported, the married former reality show contestant, 36, was reported missing after a night of partying.

Her husband, Derek Harryman, told a local news outlet that she contacted him around 2 a.m. to say that she was on her way to get food and come home, but she never returned and was missing from her nursing class the next day.

She was last seen with Rogers, 34, and her body was later found near his home.

Rogers was one of her students — and allegedly her boyfriend. He reportedly murdered the ex-reality star after she decided to break off their fling.

