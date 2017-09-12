Briana DeJesus’ Baby Daddy Fights With Her Over Ex-Boyfriend Drama: ‘Suck My D**k!’

Briana Dejesus‘ baby daddy gave her drama for her baby shower! On this week’s Teen Mom 2, Luis Hernandez fought with DeJesus over her ex-boyfriend attending their daughter’s shower.

The drama started when Hernandez brought his friends to the party. One of them even brought his own cameraman to film him for a documentary.

“Did it ever occur to you to call Briana first and ask her?” DeJesus’ mom asked Hernandez, as he responded, “He’s filming him, not everything going on.”

Her mom fired back, “Him is here! It’s f**ked up for you to not have given Briana a heads up. Just to show up with a camera rolling when we already have cameras recording. Do you not think that’s wrong? It’s a lack of respect.”

But the fighting didn’t stop there, as Hernandez fought with her for inviting her ex-boyfriend to their baby shower.

“You serious? You wouldn’t think that would be something you would like to tell me?” he asked her, as DeJesus responded, “We’re not together. We’re friends.”

When he said that she wouldn’t be happy if he brought another woman to the shower, she replied, “He’s not coming as a date he’s coming as a guest because he wanted to come. It’s not your place.”

When DeJesus’ mother agreed with Hernandez, DeJesus fired, “He could suck my d**k for all I care!”



Also on the episode, Kailyn Lowry is forced to bring her sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, to class because her ex-husband Javi Marroquin didn’t have car seats in his vehicle.

Lowry, who was pregnant at the time with her third child, admitted to a friend how difficult co-parenting with Marroquin has been.

“It’s been rough trying to get my s**t together,” she complained. “I thought we would just have problems being married. They carried over into now.”

She then explained that he filed for child support out of “spite” and because he plays “mental mind games.”

She then praised her other two baby daddies, Isaac’s father Jo Rivera and Baby Lo’s dad Chris Lopez. She explained how Lopez would never file for custody or child support, while Rivera stays out of the drama.

But Lowry spoke too soon, as Rivera discussed modifying custody for Isaac.

“I’ve been worried about Isaac,” Rivera told his fiancé Vee Torres. “The other night he was asking me, ‘Where am I sleeping today? Am I staying with you? Am I staying with mom? Am I going to Javi’s house? It’s been hard on him with that erratic schedule. It’s finally starting to show that it’s affecting him.”

He then explained how he would consult with a lawyer for 50/50 custody so that their son doesn’t “bounce back and forth” three days a week.

Jenelle Evans was faced with custody drama herself, as she prepared to fight for custody of her son Jace against her mother Barbara.

“Jace feels really stuck in the middle and I just don’t want him worrying about it anymore,” Evans said, as she later explained, “I’m nervous as hell. I’ve been crying on and off all morning. I’m shaking.”

Her mother was nervous too, but not over losing custody of the 7-year-old.

“I’m more nervous about putting Jenelle through this,” she said. “There is no more relationship between us because David is there. David alienates me from Jenelle. He only wants jenelle and those kids in the woods. Jenelle has not been the girl I used to know since she’s been with David.”

She added of if the judge decides to let Jace live with her, “I’m going to be so worried about Jace. I know he won’t be happy and I think it will ruin his life.”

After receiving good news that Leah Messer‘s daughter Ali’s breathing problems stemmed from allergies and not muscular dystrophy, she turned her attention back to getting her daughter an aide in school.

“She had mentioned that she hadn’t been eating in school and that she was falling a lot,” she told her sister. “She needs someone with her by her side at all times. I have a meeting at her school tomorrow to get her an aid. I’m fighting for Ali.”

Fortunately for Messer, her meeting went well.

“It came down to determining whether she needed it at certain times or all day and we all agreed she needed it all day,” Messer explained to her husband Corey Simms. “They said it would go into place now. It will carry on forever, unless we have another meeting and say she don’t need an aid.”

As for Chelsea Houska, she spent one-on-one time with her daughter Aubree.

On their way back from the butterfly house and aquarium, Aubree said how she has seen her father Adam Lind and his girlfriend Stasia during her weekend visits with his mother.

When Aubree asked why her grandma has to be there during her visits with her father, Houska explained, “That’s the rules that the person made and so that’s how we have to follow them. Maybe someday that will change.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

