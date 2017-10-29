Brandi Glanville And Beau’s Costumes Diss LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian!

Brandi Glanville has taken a major shot at her love rival LeAnn Rimes and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went to social media to show her and boyfriend Donald Friese‘s provocative costumes for a Halloween party.

On Friday, Glanville posted an Instagram photo of herself and Friese at a Halloween party. In the pic, Glanville is wearing a cowboy hat and jean overalls while Friese is wearing a black button-down long sleeve shirt and jeans.

“Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are,” Glanville wrote alongside the photo, adding some smiling and laughing emojis.

PHOTOS: The World According To Brandi Glanville! The ‘Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills’ Star’s 30 Most Ridiculous & Outrageous Quotes

Followers immediately realized that Glanville and Friese were dressed up as her former husband Cibrian and Rimes.

Some of her fans approved, as one wrote on social media, “Darling the SHADE you are throwing with this. LOL!!! I love your guts,” one Instagram user replied.

Another chimed in, “Leanne and Eddie! She kills me.”

Glanville famously lost cheating Cibrian to the “Blue” country singer, after the actor worked on a TV movie with Rimes. The two had a steamy affair and once Cibrian and Glanville divorced, the actor married Rimes in 2011.

PHOTOS: 25 Nastiest Moments Of LeAnn Rimes And Brandi Glanville’s Feud

The reality star, 44, has made a career talking about her sad marital collapse and struggle with Cibrian, 44, and Rimes, 35. Glanville and Cibrian had two sons and Rimes is their stepmother.

The bitter feud has simmered with the threesome for years!

Several months ago, Glanville claimed that Rimes was keeping tabs on her relationship with Friese. Cibrian blasted back on what he called his ex-wife’s “false” stalking assertion.

But Glanville asserted that Rimes had been “going after” Friese and “checking his stuff.”

Cibrian denied it and released a statement that said, “LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi’s made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.