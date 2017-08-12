Steroids Found In Bodybuilder Rich Piana’s Home After His Collapse

Bodybuilder Rich Piana, known for his freakishly muscular physique, reportedly collapsed at his Florida home.

And later, cops searched his home and found 20 bottles of steroids, as the Daily Mail reported.

According to a police report, Piana was placed in a medically induced coma after he collapsed at his Florida home on Monday afternoon. In a devastating moment for his beautiful blonde girlfriend Chanel Jansen, Piana toppled down right in front of her, the reports noted.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

Police said Jansen called 911 and said that Piana had suffered a possible overdose.

Social media star Piana, 46, apparently lost consciousness and hit his head as he fell and is now in danger of dying.

Jansen said in an Instagram statement, “I just want to be clear [Piana] is STILL ALIVE. All myself and his family are asking for is POSITIVE thoughts, prayers, and love.”

Piana has admitted to taking steroids in the past as part of his bodybuilding lifestyle—but has warned others against using them due to health dangers.

PHOTOS:‘Teen Mom’ Drug Scandal! Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Taking Steroids, Claims Source

“If you have the choice to do steroids or stay natural, stay natural,” he has said.

As Radar readers know, many people have tried steroids in the quest to look buff. Many celebrities have been accused of working out the wrong way with steroids.

And reality stars have also been accused of steroid abuse.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.