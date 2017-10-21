Hot Mama! Beyonce Flaunts Post Baby Curves On Instagram – See The Photo

Beyonce has shown her 107 million followers on Instagram that she has an amazing post-baby body.

After having Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017, she was reportedly upset that she piled on the pounds.

But in recent months she has been hitting the gym and the results are plain for everyone to see.

The ‘Lemonade’ singer flaunted her showed off her new curves wearing a cute cropped tee from her Ivy Park line paired with a formfitting pinstriped skirt.

Her skirt hugged her body and displayed that she has gotten her toned abs back in place too.

Wearing her hair tied back in a loose bun, with pink sunglasses and white peep-toe Louboutins the 36-year-old star posted several versions of the stylish look via her Instagram.

Earlier this week Beyonce made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of her twins at the TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit to raise money for disaster relief for Puerto Rico and other areas at the epic benefit concert.

