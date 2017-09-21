Bernie Casey Dies At 78

Actor Bernie Casey has died, RadarOnline.com has learned. At 78, the Revenge Of The Nerds star passed away in a Los Angeles medical center after suffering a brief illness, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from his success in Hollywood, Casey was also a published poet and renowned painter. His work was displayed in galleries all around the world

He was even given an honorary doctorate from The Savannah College Of Art And Design for his contribution to the world of art.

PHOTOS: Corrupt ‘90s Music Maven Lou Pearlman Dies Behind Bars

As of now, it has not been revealed which illness led to Casey’s death.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.