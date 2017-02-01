‘Bachelor’ Breakup? Ben Higgins Speaks Out After Lauren Bushnell Ditches Her Ring

Are Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell the latest Bachelor stars to fall victim to the breakup curse? Higgins exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com if their engagement is off.

Bushnell, 26, was photographed without her engagement ring while vacationing with her sister in Punta Mita, Mexico. Over the weekend, Bushnell celebrated her birthday with friends at a hotel in Denver instead of her fiancé.

In January, the couple’s reality series, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After, was cancelled, as Bachelor co-stars Emily and Haley Ferguson were chosen to be the new stars of the show. The couple even called off the wedding on the finale because of the “issues” in their relationship.

Despite the signs, Higgins shut down split rumors in an Instagram post.

“We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the couple.

But was his Instagram all for show? When asked about the breakup rumors, Higgins didn’t deny the reports to Radar.

“I’m sorry I can’t comment on that,” he exclusively said.

