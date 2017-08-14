Comeback! Troubled Artie Lange Snags New Show After Medical Crisis

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that comedian Artie Lange is turning the page on his career after a medical emergency nearly left him dead!

According to an insider, Lange, 50, is leaving his popular Artie Quitter podcast behind to team up with broadcaster Anthony Cumia. Together the two will form the Artie & Anthony Show, a new program set to debut Sept. 4 on Cumia’s podcast network, Compound Media.

As Radar reported, Lange, an addict who has tried to commit suicide twice, is opening up about his July collapse in Chicago as a result of an abscess near his heart. When doctors operated, Lange recently revealed, they found “a reservoir [containing] a bunch of heroin and cocaine that formed a sludge.”

The former Howard Stern sidekick admitted, “It was harrowing, this time it really scared me,” and he has since vowed to remain sober.

With Lange’s life on the rebound, Cumia, 56, has been wooing the funnyman to work with him for quite some time, said the insider of the duo, who recently got together at New York’s Comedy Cellar, where they sealed the deal.

“Artie was basically offered too much money to walk away from,” the insider told Radar. “And it was Anthony’s idea to place Artie’s name first. They’ve been friends for a while.”

Lange, who enjoyed a successful two-year run with his podcast, Artie Quitter Uncensored, producing 400 episodes, had to figure out how to work around rehearsals for HBO’s Crashing before he could sign on the dotted line with Cumia, added the insider.

When reached by Radar, Lange would neither confirm nor deny the story. However, he hinted: “That would be really interesting. I’d be [going from] working with Judd Apatow and HBO, who could not be more liberal, to Cumia, who is a total outlaw conservative!”

The Artie & Anthony Show will run Monday through Thursday from 4-6PM EST beginning Sept. 4.

