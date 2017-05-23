Not Taking Chances! Ariana Grande Amps Up Security After U.K. Terrorist Attack

As Ariana Grande returns to the United States following the deadly attack at her U.K. concert, she is making major changes to her personal security, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Ariana is quadrupling her security team, and has decided to go into hiding,”

said a source close to the “Dangerous Woman” singer, 23. “She has put her entire staff on hiatus until further notice.”

While reports claimed the star has not yet canceled the world tour, sources insisted all future performances have been suspended indefinitely.

As Radar previously reported, Grande is said to be “inconsolable” following the tragedy. The suicide bomber savagely murdered 22 fans and injured at least a hundred others.

Sources also said that she is “blaming herself” for the attack.

“Ariana said that none of this would have happened if she didn’t hold her concert. Her fans would still be alive,” a source said. “No one knows what to tell her to make her feel better.”

