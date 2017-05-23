Manchester Suicide Bomber IDENTIFIED

The man who blew himself up at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night, killing and injuring several innocent concert goers, has been identified as 23-year-old Salman Abedi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, the Manchester Police did not immediately confirm the suspect’s identity.

As Radar readers know, so far, 22 people have been confirmed dead with at least 119 more victims injured.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander, a fan who met Grande two years ago and tweeted her excitement before the show, were among the 22 who died.

Shortly before the explosion, an unverified Twitter account posted cryptic messages featuring the ISIS flag alongside the hashtags #IslamicState and #Manchesterarena.

“You forget our threat? This is the just terror,” the tweet read. The account was deleted soon after.

Police declined to comment on the tweets, though ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging “one of the caliphate’s soldiers placed bombs among the crowds.”

Hours after the tragedy, Grande announced that she’ll be suspending the remainder of her world tour, writing on Twitter: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

“We mourn for the children,” her manager, Scooter Braun, said.

Story developing.

