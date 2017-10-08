Honey Trap! Angelina Jolie Used As Bait To Trap African Warlord

Angelina Jolie was to be used as bait to try and capture African warlord Joseph Kony, it has been revealed.

The star was to be used as a ‘honey trap’ along with her then husband Brad Pitt, 51, to try and snare Kony.

Documents about the plan were leaked by an international criminal court claiming that Jolie, 42, was approached by former chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo.

The plan was for the famous stars to lure Kony into custody in the Central African Republic.

It was revealed the actress would lure the warlord to a dinner where he would be arrested while another plan had Pitt and his wife embedded with US Special Forces close to Kony’s stronghold.

According to the report the ‘Wanted’ star Jolie was in favor of the dangerous plan and Pitt was on board too.

At one point, Jolie wrote back saying: ‘Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx.’

However, the plan never proceeded with Jolie not replying to several of his emails.

