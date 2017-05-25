Lawsuit: Amber Heard ‘Porno’ Sex Scenes Fueled Split From ‘Jealous’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard‘s steamy sex scenes could have played a role in her divorce with Johnny Depp!

According to Page Six, producers for the unreleased film London Fields claim in a $10 million lawsuit against Heard that “jealous” Depp pressured his then wife not to promote the movie.

The producers are suing the actress for allegedly refusing to advertise the flick and “falsely” claiming “she had not contractually agreed to allow the use of nudity” in it.

PHOTOS: Doomed For Divorce? Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s Relationship History

Meanwhile, in a countersuit, Heard, who’s now reportedly dating Elon Musk, accused producer Christopher Hanley and his wife, Roberta, of using a body double for “an explicit pornographic sex scene.”

“Heard’s misconduct . . . might have resulted, at least in part, from her tumultuous relationship with Mr. Depp, which was ongoing during the filming of London Fields,” the producers responded to Heard’s suit, the publication reports.

“The provocative nature of Heard’s femme fatale role in the film was a factor leading to her divorce from Depp,” their suit continued, alleging she previously approved the scenes but “reversed course, apparently under perceived or actual pressure from Depp (who, according to Heard, was extremely jealous).”

Previous reports claim Depp also became jealous of Heard’s London Fields costar Billy Bob Thornton, forcing the Bad Santa actor to issue a public denial of any romantic relationship with Heard.

PHOTOS: Johnny Depp Caught With Mystery Woman Days After Amber Heard Domestic Abuse Scandal

“Desperate people say desperate things. The utter failure of London Fields is due to only one reason: the producers themselves . . . Their nefarious moves included illegally adding pornographic scenes with a body double resembling Amber Heard and a striptease scene with the same body double — deceitful moves expressly barred by her contract,” Heard’s legal team argued, adding, “No respectable actor would promote this piece of garbage.”

Depp’s rep soon stepped into the equation, releasing the following statement: “The dispute between the producers and Amber Heard has nothing to do with Johnny Depp. We are informed that the producers have also been sued by the director and another producer. The statements about Johnny are ridiculous.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.