Amanda Knox Reveals Struggle With Money & Constant Anxiety

Amanda Knox may have been acquitted of murdering her English roommate, but she’s still a prisoner of her struggles with ongoing anxiety and money issues.

Knox, 30, revealed in a new interview with People how a recent whirlwind trip to Europe with her boyfriend, Christopher Robinson, 35, suddenly turned tense.

Knox explained that she had a panic attack while sightseeing at the Palace of Versailles in France, and she was again traumatized in Germany, where she heard other tourists speaking in Italian.

“I associate that language with pain [now], and I don’t like that,” she confessed.

In 2007, Knox, then 20, and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecitio, were arrested and imprisoned in Perugia, Italy after her 21-year-old roommate, Meredith Kercher, was found dead in the home the two women shared.

The Seattle native’s conviction was overturned four years later, and, in 2015, the court exonerated both her and Sollecito.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Knox was “suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” after the ordeal, according to her friend, author Douglas Preston.

But Knox admitted in the new interview that even today the ordeal has left her still struggling with a constant “low-level anxiety” as she advocates for others who have issues with the legal system.

Knox also admitted she has “fears of failure, of not being smart enough or strong enough or kind enough.”

And she’s having a tough time keeping up appearances, especially since many feel she should just be grateful that she was sprung from prison.

“It’s what is expected of me — to smile and be very sweet about having my freedom back,” said Knox. “And feeling the pressure to be worthy of exoneration even though I never should have been wrongfully convicted in the first place. It weighs.”

As do her money issues.

Although she was paid $3.8 million for her book Waiting to Be Heard, a majority of the money went to repay for her legal defense and other expenses, including her sister’s college tuition.

“People assume Amanda must be wealthy,” said her boyfriend, Robinson. “It’s our dream to buy a house and have a baby, but both seem pretty impossible dreams right now.”

