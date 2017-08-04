‘Alaskan Bush’ Mom Ami Brown Confined To Wheelchair Amid Cancer Battle

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown has been in hiding for several months as she continues to battle advanced lung cancer[http://radaronline.com/videos/alaskan-bush-people-mom-ami-cancer/].

Amid her break from the spotlight, RadarOnline.com has obtained a shocking new photo of the 52-year-old mother of seven and her husband Billy Brown with two fans in Los Angeles, where she is continuing to undergo radiation and chemotherapy.

The photo, which was posted to a Facebook fan page! for Ami’s oldest son Matthew Brown, shows the cancer-stricken star sitting in a wheelchair.

Though she looks tired and frail, fans quickly noted that she also appears hopeful.

This picture is one of the only solid sightings of Ami since she first confirmed the cancer diagnosis in June.

“Bill and the kids are very loving and supportive. They’re all worried. I tell them, don’t worry. Please don’t worry. Be happy … keep the faith. Good or bad, it’s God’s will and we’ll walk that road,” she said.

Alaskan Bush People producer Sheila McCormack shared with viewers the shocking treatment that Ami must undergo in order to survive.

“The radiation is five days a week for six weeks. That’s the direct radiation, not the chemotherapy. After the radiation once a week she goes to another building and they put an IV in her and she gets chemotherapy for four hours,” McCormack revealed during last night’s heartbreaking episode.

And now, as the Discovery Channel continues to air old footage, a source revealed to Radar that the Browns are still in Southern California.

Fortunately, the wait for updates is almost over. A brand new episode of Alaskan Bush People airs on August 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

