‘He’s Been Hanging!’ Chilling 911 Call From Chester Bennington’s Suicide Released

The chilling 911 call from Chester Bennington‘s horrified housekeeper has been released, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the disturbing audio, the former Linking Park singer’s driver is heard speaking on the phone to authorities as the devastated housekeeper is heard weeping and screaming in the background.

“She’s talking to his wife right now,” says the driver, when asked if the voice belongs to her.

As Radar previously revealed, the late star’s housekeeper is the person who first found him hanging in his bedroom after his tragic suicide.

“He’s dead, he’s been hanging,” Bennington’s driver is heard saying on the phone.

In a final interview before his death, the late star, who battled with extreme depression, said to the Mirror: “I came to a point in my life where I was like, ‘I can either just give up and f*****g die or I can f*****g fight for what I want.'”

Pals and bandmates of the singer claimed Bennington was devastated by friend Chris Cornell’s death, and his suicide – which occurred on the same day as his late friend’s birthday – was planned to mirror Cornell’s.

The 41-year-old father of six was also known for his drug and alcohol problems, yet pals think it was heartbreak that caused him to end his life.

“Chester and Chris were so close, and he was never the same after Chris’s death,” an insider exclusively told Radar.

Linking Park has cancelled their North America tour, after beloved Chester Bennington’s shock suicide.

