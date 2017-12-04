Delaying Justice! Ex ‘RHOC’ Star Brooks Ayers’ Custody Battle Postponed

Brooks Ayers admitted to failing to pay child support payments amid his nasty custody battle with his ex. Although he had a court hearing scheduled for December, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend has been given more time.

In court papers obtained from Hamilton Circuit Court, Ayers’ lawyer filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

“There has been an irretrievable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship,” the motion for leave to withdraw filing read. “In accordance with long-standing practice, lawyers have informed Respondent of their intention to seek leave to withdraw.”

The judge approved Brooks’ legal team’s motion to withdraw.

Fortunately for Ayers, his ex Aime Catanzarite requested the December 19, 2017 hearing be continued. The court approved her request and scheduled a pre-trial conference for January 12, 2018.

As Radar reported, Ayers filed a petition for modification of parenting time over his 8-year-old son on June 13.

“For various reasons, Father has not had parenting time with Child for several years,” the court papers read. “Unfortunately, Mother has told Father she does not want him to have parenting time. Therefore, Father is requesting that the Court modify the current parenting time order to mandate an appropriate transition plan.”

Ayers admitted in the filing that he is behind on child support.

Ayers’ ex filed a rule to show cause for violation of an order for support. In the August 10 filing, she explained that the Court ordered Ayers to pay weekly child support obligations of $175 per week. The court found as of July 1, 2010 that he was $2,800 behind on child support. The court ordered him to pay an additional $26.93 per week for 24 consecutive months until the debt is paid off.

She claimed Ayers failed to pay child support through August 3, 2017. He had an outstanding balance of $63,055.50 at the time of the filing.

In a letter sent to Brooks dated September 11, 2017, his now-ex lawyer informed him that due to his non-payment of child support, he could be “sent to jail.”

Ayers and Gunvalson split in August 2015 after he admitted to forging medical records that alleged he suffered from Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Despite forging the medical files, he maintains he was diagnosed with cancer.

He now lives in Fishers, Indiana and works as a Territory Manager for the healthcare company DocRx.

