Monster Mom Again! Tila Tequlia Pregnant With Second Child

Monster mom times two!

Tila Tequila made the shocking announcement that she was pregnant with baby number two after fighting for custody over her first daughter with her first baby daddy.

“The Lord God has blessed me with baby #2!!!!!” Tequila, real name Thien Thanh Nguyen, wrote on her Facebook page.

“Praise the Father in Heaven for He is merciful and graceful! I give glory to Him every day,” the sex tape star said about her pregnancy.

Tequila gave birth to a daughter, Isabella, in November 2014 and battled with Thomas Whitaker over custody after he asked the court to order her not to drink alcohol for 24-hours before she was with the child.

She was hospitalized following a suicide attempt in 2012, when she overdosed on prescription pills.

Tequila ripped into her “haters” who criticized her prior to the pregnancy announcement.

“Meanwhile, I find it hilarious how all the haters have been calling me ‘fat’ and telling me that God is going to punish me for the things I have been saying and always trying to send curses my way,” she wrote.

“But God took all your wretched curses and turned them into huge blessings for me instead!!!! YAAAAAAAAAAY!!!”

Tequila told a commenter that she withstood a murder plot by the Iluminati.

“Yep! Then they tried to kill me in 2012 but Jesus brought me back to life and now all the illuminati fear me because my God is mighty!!!”

She praised God in a rambling post about the baby.

“Blessed be the fruit of my womb! May the glory of the Lord always shine upon me as the blood of Jesus cover me from any stains. May the Lord God keep my clothing white as virgins and may I always be presented as blameless, holy, and worthy in His eyes!

She continued, writing: “May my battle cries reach the thrones of the Holy One in heaven and may he send down his sword of anger to reveal his wrath upon this wicked nation! May all the blood of the saints be brought to justice for the time has come! The time hath come for our Father God in heaven to reveal himself to us! The time hath cometh when great hailstones of fire and brimestone will shoot across the heavens down to the earth to smite every wicked tongue that has cursed his name! May the Lord God humble all who are prideful and arrogant! May the entire world bow before our mighty God and bring him glory! Amen!”

