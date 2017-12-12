Kailyn Lowry Lands Bombshell Book Deal After Ditching Joint Tell-All With Ex Javi!

Just days after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Kailyn Lowry’s decision to cancel her joint tell-all venture with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, the Teen Mom 2 star has already landed a bombshell book deal of her own!

As readers know, the fearless mother-of-three recognized that the two were not in a place to embark upon a tour that would increase their time spent together. “We are working diligently on the co-parenting thing. It was just too difficult to try to do business together at this time,” Lowry said.

“It wasn’t going to work out because we recently fell back into a bad place,” she exclusively told Radar.

Javi also wasn’t having it, telling Radar: “I decided I want to cut all ties with Kail and I didn’t want to come out with this book and have to go on tour. That’s behind me.”

Now, Lowry, an avid writer, was ready to explore new opportunities and write new chapters. “I’ve experienced so much over the years but most importantly, I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “I know that there are tons of mothers just like me in the world who are strong but also need support. Just because you’re strong, doesn’t mean that you don’t need help, states Lowry.”

The reality star has teamed up with 13th & Joan Publishing House to oversee the production of her literary works. “There is so much that the world has yet to see of Kail and her talents. She is insightful and knows exactly what she wants to communicate through her writing. Her new projects will reveal so much about her as a mother and as a person. While the world watches and is led to believe that they have the full story, there is always more to be told,” stated Orie, the company’s CEO.

As Radar previously reported, the duo’s book deal “He Said, She Said” hit a screeching halt after the couple began feuding when Marroquin started dating Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. DeJesus tweeted that her and Lowry “aren’t friends” and “never were” when she received backlash by fans for dating Marroquin. Lowry tweeted back, “Lmao don’t s**t where you eat.”

