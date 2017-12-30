Sylvester Stallone Denies Bombshell Rape Allegations: ‘’It Never Happened!’

Sylvester Stallone broke his silence about the rape allegations against him, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that he was completely innocent and that the claims were false.

“That never ever happened,” the Rocky star told Radar.

A woman claimed the action hero raped her decades ago and she filed a police report with the allegations in November.

“It’s one thing to go after me,” Stallone told Radar. “But they really attack the innocent — the people that are going along with their lives, their reputations are sullied by this,” he said referring to his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and three daughters.

“They are carrying the burden of a lie for the rest of their lives. Cruel is cruel. You don’t have to make things up.”

According to an insider with knowledge of the case, a man who was dating the woman at the time the alleged attack occurred also filed a police report after Christmas, informing the authorities that he did not believe her version of events and that she was not trustworthy.

Radar spoke to another source with knowledge of the alleged incident who said that the woman’s claims were “not true.” The person involved in the situation told Radar at the time of the alleged attack the woman “said she was having an affair with Sly. She was crazy about him.”

The source told Radar the woman had visited Stallone on the set of a 1987 movie in Israel but left after three days. Radar confirmed with Stallone that she did visit him on set. He denied attacking her in his Santa Monica office in 1990.

“She is desperate for attention,” the source told Radar. “She has been saying for years that she was going to write a book. She even said that she was going to say Robert De Niro attacked her.”

The woman asked several sources to corroborate her story with authorities and reporters, but they declined, Radar learned.

Stallone lawyered up with legal pitbulls Marty Singer and Blair Berk and he told Radar that he wanted to address the claim himself, saying it was devastating to him and his family.

“This is not true,” Stallone insisted to Radar.

