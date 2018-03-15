Horrifying Video

Riders Stuck Upside-Down On Roller Coaster For 45 Minutes

'That's crazy!' a shocked onlooker says.

Six Flags park goers suffered the scare of their lives on Tuesday, March 13 when a roller coaster in San Antonio, Texas abruptly stopped in the middle of the ride. The riders were left dangling upside-down for a whopping 45 minutes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking video, a man is heard saying, “They’re really stuck.. that’s crazy!” as he observes the stalled Batman ride.

According to park officials, the roller coaster was stopped after a safety sensor went off.

“One of the many sensors on the ride sent an alert,’ a Six Flags spokesperson said in a statement.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the ride was reopened after an hour.

This isn’t the first scary incident occurring at the popular amusement park franchise. In June of last year, a 14-year-old girl escaped death after falling 25 feet from the Sky Ride at a Queensbury, New York Six Flags.

