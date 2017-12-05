It’s War! Shannon ‘Done Playing Nice’ Amid Divorce Filing From David

Shannon Beador is done playing nice in her divorce from David, her cheating husband of 17 years.

According to Orange County Superior Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the mother of three teen daughters filed “dissolution with child” papers, as well as a custody declaration and income and expense declaration on December 1.

And though Radar reported last month that the former spouses had come to a truce and an agreement over certain aspects of the impending divorce — all deals with David are off now, Radar can exclusively report.

“Shannon wanted to give David an early Christmas present, so she waited until December to drop the bomb on him,” a Real Housewives of Orange County insider sarcastically noted.

“She is going after full custody and hopes to take him for everything he’s got,” the insider claimed.

As viewers know, Shannon, 53, and attempted to fix her broken marriage after David infamously admitted to cheating on her in 2015 with a family friend. Though the couple attempted to work on their marriage, Shannon announced their official separation at the season 12 reunion taping.

Despite her many tears at the reunion, the reality mom is feeling strong and supported in the collapse of her union.

“She has so much support right now from all of her cast members and friends,” the insider said. “They all hated David so much and are just beyond thrilled that she finally got rid of him.”

Although it is still unknown as to whether RHOC fans will get to see Shannon battle it out on-camera with David next season, the source added “he will most likely not get a contract now that he is not her husband. His days in the spotlight are likely over.”

