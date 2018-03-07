‘Devastated’ Ryan Seacrest May Be Replaced On E! Red Carpet After Oscars Disaster

Ryan Seacrest was feeling the heat from the #MeToo movement while hosting for E! on the red carpet at Sunday’s Oscar Awards just days after allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him by former assistant Suzie Hardy surfaced. Now, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that network executives held an emergency meeting this week to try and figure out what to do after the 43-year-old was snubbed at the Academy Awards by several A-list celebrities!

According to an insider, “The execs are in panic mode, and Ryan knows that they simply cannot afford to lose fans or ratings over this! They are considering replacing him on the red carpet, at least for the near future.”

Although Seacrest – who has continued to deny any wrongdoing after E! closed an internal investigation – landed interviews with such Oscar nominees as Allison Janney and Mary J. Blige, he missed major names including all of the best actress nominees.

“Of course Ryan’s devastated. He was not able to get interviews with so many of the huge celebrities that he’s used to getting,” the insider told Radar. “He is starting to realize just how much this is impacting his reputation.”

As Radar previously reported, American Idol execs are also nervous about how the upcoming season will play out with host Seacrest’s sexual harassment scandal on his heels.

“Producers are freaking out because they do not want people to tune out or boycott the show due to Ryan hosting,” an insider claimed. “The problem is that he is already so ingrained in the show and it’s entire production.”

