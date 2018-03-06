See Ya! Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Jets Off To Mexico After Scandal

Two days after Ryan Seacrest
was snubbed on the Oscars red carpet following his sexual harassment scandal, his longtime girlfriend has jetted of to paradise! This Tuesday, model Shayna Taylor
was seen avoiding the press while enjoying a beach getaway with her pals. Why did she leave her beau in his time of need? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.
Shayna Taylor is bikini-clad and at peace as she avoids the press in Tulum, Mexico!
Following boyfriend Ryan Seacrest’s sexual harassment scandal, the 25-year-old model was spotted showing off her gorgeous figure in a tiny red two-piece while on her tropical vacation.
As Radar readers know, Taylor has been Seacrest’s biggest supporter, ever since he came under fire for allegedly sexually harassing a former stylist – a claim which he vehemently denied
.
“I love you so much Ryan
. You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being. I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it. #iloveyou #foreversupportyou #teamryan #teamseacrest she wrote on Instagram after the stylist went public with her claims.
“To a day that should be like any other day – let your goofy, charming spirit shine through. Without you TV would be pointless to watch. The people that know you, and honor you know the truth – and the truth always prevails. #iloveyou #teamseacrest” she wrote before the ritzy awards ceremony.
Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest have been together since 2013. They live together in both California and New York City, and have only wonderful things to say about each other – amid the drama.
Why do you think the model ran off to Mexico after her man’s sexual harassment scandal? Sound off below.
