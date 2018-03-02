Ryan Seacrest Asking Kardashians To Defend Him Against Sexual Harassment Claims

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Ryan Seacrest is asking for some major backup in his ongoing fight against sexual harassment allegations.

“Ryan and E! are asking the Kardashians to defend him,” revealed an insider of the entertainer, who is an executive producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“This family has enormous power and influence and Kim and the gang publically supporting Ryan would be very helpful,” added the insider.

PHOTOS: Matt Lauer All Over Mystery Woman — Right Under His Wife’s Nose!

While a source at E! denied the story, the insider noted that Seacrest, 43, “is listening and watching and will remember which friends rush to defend him and those that choose to remain silent.”

Seacrest’s former stylist, Suzy Hardy, has claimed the American Idol host sexually harassed her, including when he allegedly shoving her head to his crotch while she was tying his shoes. The mogul has vehemently denied the accusations, and an internal investigation at E! found he committed no wrongdoing.

As Radar reported, Kelly Ripa finally broke her silence on the scandal swirling around Seacrest on the Mar. 1 episode of their show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

“I just want you to know you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you, and I am speaking on behalf of all of us here,” Ripa told her sidekick.

“I know what an easy, great person you are and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day,” she added.

PHOTOS: Kevin Spacey SLAMMED Over Apology For Teen Sex Assault Accusations: You’re ‘Disgusting!’

Seacrest spoke out about the accusations this week.

“I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted,” he said in a statement. “I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.