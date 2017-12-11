Monster Mom

Rosie O’Donnell’s Son Enlists In The Marines As Family Falls Apart!

Parker seeks refuge after star's daughter abandoned her and her ex committed suicide.

By
Posted on

After Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter abandoned her and her ex committed suicide, Hollywood’s most hated mom was dealt another blow – her son enlisted in the Marines!

The liberal activist Tweeted a photo with her son Parker Jaren O’Donnell, 22, with the caption: “my son – my sun ☀️#Marines #SemperFi” on December 11, 2017.

She revealed Parker shipped off to boot camp in a subsequent Tweet, writing: “nicest woman who sat behind me – she is a nurse – her 26 yr old daughter with her – also a nurse – her 18 year old daughter – shipped out to boot camp today – along with Parker – she was lovely.”

O’Donnell joked about her son attending a military academy in 2014, saying: “How do you annoy your left-wing liberal pacifist mother? You become a big military man.”

The mother-of-five also had a terrible relationship with her estranged daughter Chelsea, who announced she was pregnant in September 2017. She said her mother would not be a part of her child’s life.

PHOTOS: Something To Prove? Rosie O’Donnell Goes On Instagram Spree With Adopted Daughter As Custody Battle Rages On

O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, committed suicide on September 11, 2017, with the coroner ruling noting she had a number of dangerous drugs in her system, including antidepressants amitriptyline, nortriptyline and paroxetine, anti-anxiety pill clonazepam, antipsychotic quetiapine, sedative ketamine, and caffeine.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments