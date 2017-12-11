Rosie O’Donnell’s Son Enlists In The Marines As Family Falls Apart!

After Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter abandoned her and her ex committed suicide, Hollywood’s most hated mom was dealt another blow – her son enlisted in the Marines!

The liberal activist Tweeted a photo with her son Parker Jaren O’Donnell, 22, with the caption: “my son – my sun ☀️#Marines #SemperFi” on December 11, 2017.

She revealed Parker shipped off to boot camp in a subsequent Tweet, writing: “nicest woman who sat behind me – she is a nurse – her 26 yr old daughter with her – also a nurse – her 18 year old daughter – shipped out to boot camp today – along with Parker – she was lovely.”

O’Donnell joked about her son attending a military academy in 2014, saying: “How do you annoy your left-wing liberal pacifist mother? You become a big military man.”

The mother-of-five also had a terrible relationship with her estranged daughter Chelsea, who announced she was pregnant in September 2017. She said her mother would not be a part of her child’s life.

O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, committed suicide on September 11, 2017, with the coroner ruling noting she had a number of dangerous drugs in her system, including antidepressants amitriptyline, nortriptyline and paroxetine, anti-anxiety pill clonazepam, antipsychotic quetiapine, sedative ketamine, and caffeine.

