Rosie O’Donnell Ex’s Full Autopsy Revealed: Michelle Rounds OD’d On Several Drugs

Three months after Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds was found dead from an apparent suicide, the tragic star’s autopsy has been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

According to the official report from the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando, Florida, Rounds succumbed to multiple drug intoxication, and the manner of death was ruled a suicide as initially suspected by authorities.

The 46-year-old mom of O’Donnell’s daughter Dakota, 4, had a number of dangerous drugs in her system, including antidepressants amitriptyline, nortriptyline and paroxetine, anti-anxiety pill clonazepam, antipsychotic quetiapine, sedative ketamine, and caffeine.

READ THE AUTOPSY REPORT

In addition, Rounds suffered from a congested heart, liver and lungs.

PHOTOS: Rosie O’Donnell Spotted In An Electric Wheelchair Following Daughter’s Health Scare

Tragically, the body was identified by Krista Rounds-Monteleone, Rounds’ new wife.

As Radar previously reported, Rounds was found dead surrounded by pill bottles in the bedroom of her Florida home on September 11, 2017.

She previously attempted suicide in September 2015, multiple sources told Radar at the time.

PHOTOS: Something To Prove? Rosie O’Donnell Goes On Instagram Spree With Adopted Daughter As Custody Battle Rages On

Sadly, a source told Radar earlier this year that Rounds hadn’t seen her daughter Dakota “in a long time” before her sudden death.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell, 55, said after her ex’s death. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.