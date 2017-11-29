Rosie O’Donnell Ex-Wife’s Suicide: Michelle Rounds Died From OD Of 3 Different Drugs

Rosie O’Donnell’s late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds’ death has been ruled a suicide, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The troubled Rounds, who passed away in September, succumbed to intoxication by three powerful different drugs, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida.

“The doctor just made a determination late yesterday afternoon,” examiner’s office spokesperson Sheri Blanton told Radar. “The manner of death was ruled a suicide, and the cause of death was listed as intoxication by Amitriptyline, Clonazepam and Quetiapine.”

PHOTOS: Rosie O’Donnell’s Former Michelle BLASTS Embattled Ex –– Claims She’s The ‘Better Mother’ For Daughter Dakota & Suspects She Cheated!

Amitriptyline is used to treat depression and nerve pain, while Quetiapine is a antipsychotic drug often used to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Clonazepam, otherwise known as Klonopin, helps with anxiety.

O’Donnell, 55, released a statement following her ex’s death.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

PHOTOS: Something To Prove? Rosie O’Donnell Goes On Instagram Spree With Adopted Daughter As Custody Battle Rages On

The full autopsy report is expected to be completed soon, Radar can confirm.

The Blast first reported the tragic update.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.