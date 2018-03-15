Rihanna Slams Snapchat Over Domestic Violence Ad: ‘Shame On You!’

Snapchat published a very controversial ad — involving Rihanna and her famous ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown — in which they asked users if they’d rather “slap” the “Diamonds” singer or “punch” Brown, 28. This, of course, enraged social media users who know about Brown’s 2009 felony assault on the pop star. Rihanna, 30, soon took notice, and unfortunately for the app, she refused to stay silent.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” wrote Rihanna on her Instagram Story following the scandal. “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!”

PHOTOS: Rihanna: Bikini Babe In Barbados

“You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!” she continued, making reference to the millions of domestic violence victims — and survivors — around the world.

“This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them… but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet… you let us down!” continued the outspoken singer.

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation) on Mar 15, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

After receiving much backlash over their ad, Snapchat shared a statement apologizing to Rihanna and to domestic violence victims everywhere.

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware,” read the app’s statement.

PHOTOS: Watch Out, Meghan! Prince Harry Cozies Up To Rihanna At Barbados Concert

To that, Rihanna fired back: “Shame on you,” she said. “Throw the whole app-ology away.”

What do you think of Rihanna’s Snapchat clapback? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.