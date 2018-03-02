‘RHONJ’ Reunion! Ex-Star Siggy Flicker Bonds With Teresa & Dolores

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania had a reunion dinner with their ex-castmate Siggy Flicker and the ladies dished exclusively to RadarOnline.com about the upcoming season of the show.

“I love them so much,” Flicker told Radar about the dinner at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, where the three friends were spotted on Thursday, March 1.

Flicker quit RHONJ in December after a brutal season of fighting with Margaret Josephs, but she told Radar that her friendship with Giudice and Catania is rock solid even without the job.

“They look amazing,” she gushed over her friends. “Dolores looks like J. Lo!”

With filming once again delayed, Flicker and Catania dished to Radar that the RHONJ were ready to get in front of the camera again.

“They are so excited about the next season,” Flicker said, and Catania echoed her sentiments. “It was nice to be with real friends with history, looking forward to this season.”

When do you think RHONJ will start filming again?

