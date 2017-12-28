‘RHONJ’ Battle Explodes: Margaret Takes Dig At Siggy After Bombshell Resignation

Margaret Josephs took a veiled dig at Siggy Flicker after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that she quit the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Josephs and Flicker bickered for the entire season, beginning in Boca and continuing through their trip to Milan when Josephs referenced Hitler, which insulted Jewish Flicker.

After Radar broke the news that Flicker quit the Bravo show, Josephs Tweeted: “Today’s #TuesdayTip is to remind us to never let them see you sweat. The way to overcome any obstacle is to always remain calm, cool, and collected — that always wins. #RHONJ #girlpower #quote #qotd #quotes #quotestoliveby#StevieNicks.”

In a backhanded diss to Flicker, she posted a quote from Stevie Nicks that said: “If you’re gracious, you have won the game.”

In Flicker’s resignation letter obtained by Radar, she revealed an explosive confrontation with Josephs on the show.

“It was evident throughout the season and confirmed at the reunion when Margaret blurted out on camera that Sirens told her that I sucked and she was to continue targeting me,” Flicker wrote in the letter, first obtained by All About The Tea.

According to Flicker, Josephs’ faux pas was swiftly shut down.

“Producers immediately stopped filming so they could talk to Margaret and do damage control by telling her to go back and retract her statement and apologize for what she said. When filming resumed Margaret withdrew her statement about production. It was sickening and enlightening,” Flicker wrote.

