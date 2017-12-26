‘RHONJ’ Exposed! Siggy Spills Sick Secrets Behind Show’s Fakery & Manipulation

Siggy Flicker’s explosive resignation letter to Bravo detailed all of the reasons why she abruptly quit the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and RadarOnline.com had exclusive details about her shocking allegations of reality show fakery and a “hostile work environment.”

As Radar first reported, Flicker resigned from the hit Bravo show after a contentious season fighting with Margaret Josephs, who insulted her co-star after referencing Hitler, but the truth about their bitter relationship was much deeper.

Flicker accused the RHONJ production company of intentionally sabotaging her, which she claimed Josephs revealed during the reunion show taping.

“It was evident throughout the season and confirmed at the reunion when Margaret blurted out on camera that Sirens told her that I sucked and she was to continue targeting me,” Flicker wrote in the letter, first obtained by All About The Tea.

According to Flicker, Josephs’ faux pas was swiftly shut down.

“Producers immediately stopped filming so they could talk to Margaret and do damage control by telling her to go back and retract her statement and apologize for what she said. When filming resumed Margaret withdrew her statement about production. It was sickening and enlightening,” Flicker wrote in her resignation letter to Bravo.

The RHONJ star revealed that she quit because she was crushed by the ongoing antics of the production company’s manipulations.

“This year the job has taken a significant toll on my health and caused tremendous stress on me and my family because of the hostile working environment created by Sirens Production. I cannot comprehend why Sirens Production felt the need to distort the truth to the point it is no longer true. False narratives have no place in Reality TV.”

Flicker explained why she finally pulled the plug on RHONJ.

“The season has caused me so much grief. At the end of the day, I can no longer risk my health or my family. I count my blessing and I’m grateful for all I have in life and wish to be far removed from the hostile working environment that Sirens Production created and manipulated.”

Radar has reached out to Sirens Production for comment but have yet to hear back.

