Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson Steps Out In Bizarre Face Mask Without Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Steps Out In Bizarre Face Mask Without Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Steps Out In Bizarre Face Mask Without Ariana Grande Relatives worried about couple's quick-fire engagement.

Pete Davidson was spotted ‘going solo’ in New York City on July 4th without fiancée Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old comic wore a bizarre ‘moon emblazoned’ face mask with a white ‘Snoopy’ t-shirt and black track pants with sneakers.

His solo outing comes after RadarOnline.com reported how the singer’s family us anxious that the couple got married too soon.

The pair has been inseparable in recent weeks but interestingly Davidson was alone on Independence Day.

The 25-year-old’s family is concerned that she is no longer listening to them and believe that Davidson could ‘rip her heart out’.

According to sources Ariana believes that she has found her ‘soul partner’ and that that ‘nothing can change her mind.’

But her Ariana’s brother Frankie and mom Joan are not so sure about the relationship and believe things are happening too fast.

While it is understood that plans are already underway for a lavish wedding between the famous young couple.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.