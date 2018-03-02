Monster Parents Arrested After Letting Kids Live In Squalid Box For 4 Years

Two California monster parents were arrested after authorities discovered they had let their three kids live in a box for four years.

Police discovered the squalid box located outside of Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico’s Joshua Tree desert home on Wednesday, February 28.

RadarOnline.com has learned from various reports that the kids – 11, 13 and 14 – were malnourished and frail.

Inside the makeshift box home, cops found mounds of human feces as well as piles of trash. There was also no electricity or running water.

Next to the box, police also found an abandoned trailer that housed 30-40 cats.

Mona Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73, were arrested on willful cruelty charges to a child. They are being held in Morongo Basin Jail with a $100,000 bail, and have yet to enter a plea. Their three kids are now under the custody of Children and Family Services.

