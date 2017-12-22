Nicky Hilton Welcomes Second Baby Girl!

Nicky Hilton just welcomed her second child! This Wednesday, the gorgeous socialite gave birth to another beautiful baby girl with husband James Rothschild.

“Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world,” wrote Nicky Hilton on Twitter this Friday morning. “Feeling very blessed this holiday season.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hilton, 34, and Rothschild, 32, tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed daughter Lily Grace Victoria just last year.

Now, they’ve brought another little miracle into the world.

What do you think of Nicky Hilton’s happy news? Sound off in the comments below.

