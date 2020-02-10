Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nanny McPhee' Child Star Raphaël Coleman Dies At 25 While Out Jogging 'He collapsed without prior health problems,' stepdad reveals.

Nanny McPhee child star Raphaël Coleman died suddenly at the age of 25 after coming back from a jog, RadarOnline.com has learned.

His mother, Liz Jensen, confirmed the news in a Twitter post explaining the young star had passed away on Friday, February 7.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox,” she wrote. “He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

His stepfather, Carsten Jensen, revealed in a Facebook post that Coleman had no “prior health problems” when he died, adding that the child actor had ambitions of being a scientist one day.

“He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. I got to know Ralph when he was six years old, and we were so close,” Carsten wrote.

“I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead. But when it’s your own child, it’s your genes, your whole body, something greater than the word I who forever refuse to accept the judgment of death.”

“Raph wasn’t my child, even though I was close to him,” Carsten continued. “But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother’s eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life.”

His family lives in Copenhagen.

Carsten explained he spent a year in a jungle in Costa Rica, and six months in Indonesia, before joining Extinction Rebellion — a global environmental movement.

Coleman starred in the famous film Nanny McPhee as Eric Brown in 2005 and also had roles in It’s Alive, Edward’s Turmoil and The Fourth Kind.

He won best young actor at the British Independent Film Festival in 2010.