Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI: What I Did ‘Was Wrong’

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, has pled guilty to lying to the FBI. After being accused of withholding information about the Russian involvement in the US 2016 election from investigators, the longtime politician has finally agreed to cooperate.

“After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of ‘treason’ and other outrageous acts,” said Flynn, 59, in a statement this Friday afternoon.

NEW: Flynn's statement about guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/8y4kgcTReA — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) December 1, 2017

“Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country,” he continued.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Flynn appeared in federal court this Friday at 10:30 am. He demanded immunity in exchange for his cooperation and claimed – through his lawyer – that he was eager to tell his side of the story.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” concluded Flynn in his statement after pleading guilty.

As Radar readers know, Flynn is the third of Trump’s aides to have turned himself in after being accused of hiding information regarding the Russian probe.

Paul Manafort also pled guilty after the FBI questioned him about his knowledge on the topic, as did George Papadopoulos, who admitted he connected with a Russian professor who had strong ties to the government.

Stay with Radar for updates.

