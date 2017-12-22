Meghan’s Miracle! Inside Markle’s Secret Baby Joy

Meghan Markle could be getting the ultimate Christmas miracle this holiday season — a godchild!

RadarOnline.com has learned Markle’s BFF Lindsay Roth is about to pop — and rumor has it Prince Harry‘s bride-to-be could very likely be asked to be the godmother to expecting Roth’s baby.

And according to a photo a very pregnant Roth posted to her Instagram in September, Markle, 36, could be expecting the said godchild any day now!

The gal pals are extremely close, with Markle having even served as Maid of Honor in Roth’s wedding.

Markle is no stranger to godmother duties. She is also godmother to her friend Benita Litt‘s two daughters and even spent Christmas with the family last year!

“Tree trimming bliss with my favorites. Love you @benitalitt (& D)@heatherdorak + my fairy god-daughters #theresnoplacelikehome #californialove,” Markle wrote alongside a sweet snap she posted around Christmas 2016.

