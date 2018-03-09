Mark Salling’s Ex Sues Estate, Asks For $2.7M Payout — 2 Months After Star’s Death

Just two months after Mark Salling took his own life at age 35, his furious ex-girlfriend is suing his estate. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Roxanne Gorzela asked for a $2.7 million settlement when she filed a creditor’s claim against the deceased actor’s estate.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Gorzela wishes to be named a creditor due to the settlement she won when she accused Salling of forcing her to have unprotected sex. The scandal occurred in 2011, yet in 2013 she also sued the Glee star for sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The $2.7 million the woman is requesting is reportedly related to a time when Salling pushed her to the ground and injured her head during a fight. Gorzela claimed she had found Salling in bed with another woman, and the two got into a heated argument. The money is meant to repair the emotional and physical damages.

As Radar readers know, Salling was in a relationship with Glee costar Naya Rivera for some time. He later moved on to other relationships, and the last woman he dated turned him, telling police he’d showed her his collection of child porn.

He committed suicide by hanging on January 30, 2018, one months because he was expected to be sentenced to four to seven years in prison.

It is still uncertain whether Mark Salling’s team will pay out Roxanne Gorzela.

